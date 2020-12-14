World
Mexico says Pfizer vaccine doses could arrive in 5-8 days
- "The request is being made today, and according to our contract, we could have it here in a period of something like five to eight days,"
14 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico will this Monday put in an order for COVID-19 vaccine doses from U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, which could arrive in roughly a week, Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado said.
"The request is being made today, and according to our contract, we could have it here in a period of something like five to eight days," Delgado told broadcaster Televisa.
PDM gives Govt Jan 31 ultimatum to resign; to announce long march’s final date on Feb 1 if it stays
Mexico says Pfizer vaccine doses could arrive in 5-8 days
Govt permits private sector to import COVID-19 vaccine
Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations
Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties
Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'
Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership
PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park
Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt
Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety
Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms
Read more stories
Comments