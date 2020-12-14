AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

C$ firms as risk appetite rises on vaccine, Brexit optimism

  • In the bond market, Canadian government bonds were higher across the board in line with U.S. Treasuries.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. currency on Monday, lifted by the greenback's broad weakness on optimism about a Brexit trade deal as well as continued progress in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

So far this month, the Canadian currency has gained 2.2pc against its U.S. counterpart.

Risk appetite grew overall after European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that a trade agreement with Britain was still possible before the country's final break with the 27-nation bloc on Dec. 31.

"The willingness for EU and UK Brexit negotiators to continue trade talks, despite the passage of Sunday's soft deadline has been the major driver behind broad U.S. dollar weakness and USD/CAD's offered tone to start to the week," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in a research note.

In early morning trading, the Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar, with the latter falling 0.3pc to C$1.2730.

Since late October, the Canadian dollar has risen 5pc.

Also helping the Canadian currency was news that Canada's first COVID-19 inoculations are set to begin as soon as Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived over the weekend.

U.S. crude futures rose 1.2pc to $41.12 per barrel, helping the loonie's cause as well.

In the bond market, Canadian government bonds were higher across the board in line with U.S. Treasuries.

The Canadian 10-year yield was up at 0.748pc, from 0.716pc late on Friday.

Canadian Dollar Brexit COVID 19

C$ firms as risk appetite rises on vaccine, Brexit optimism

Govt permits private sector to import COVID-19 vaccine

Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations

Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties

Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'

Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters