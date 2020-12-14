PDM’s circus failed again in Lahore: Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh Monday said that the circus of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had failed once again in Lahore.

‘In spite of being the home-ground (Lahore), the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) could not gathered the people,’ he stated this in his video message here.

Haleem Adil claimed that the circus was not even equal to 25 percent of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public meeting.

Taking to task to the PDM leaders, he said that they were pretending to give resignations from the federal and provincial assembly seats.

He said that speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser was waiting for them.

Haleem said that the nation could not be misled anymore. He said that PTI’s workers were ready for elections on vacant seats.