President Trump says "it's not over", ahead of Electoral College meeting

  • The Electoral College will officially vote on Monday, as it is expected to cement Biden’s presidential victory ahead of his inauguration in January.
  • “No, it’s not over,” Trump said. “We keep going and we’re going to continue to go forward.”
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Dec 2020

With the Electoral College due to meet today to verify their vote counts in certifying Joe Biden's victory, President Trump stated that his campaign would be pursuing all legal measures to throw a spanner into the works.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, President Trump stated that "We’re going to speed it up as much as we can, but you can only go so fast", citing numerous local cases in Wisconsin that could potentially prove voter fraud - albeit there is a slim chance.

Trump adamantly mentioned that "They give us very little time. But we caught them, as you know, as fraudulent, dropping ballots, doing so many things, nobody can even believe it".

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to reject a legal challenge from Texas and other swing states seeking to challenge the results, was met with a harsh response from the President and his legal team.

The President added that "The Supreme Court, all they did is say we don’t have standing, so they’re saying essentially the president of the United States and Texas and these other states, great states, they don’t have standing".

United States Attorney General William Barr has also become a target of President Trump's verbal tirades, over a report revealing that Barr withheld information pertaining to Hunter Biden (Joe Biden's son) from Congressional Republicans and the public.

President Trump claimed that Barr had an "obligation" to come forward and "set the record straight", about the Hunter Biden controversy, about his foreign business dealings.

President Trump mentioned that "What happened to this country is we were like a third world country", calling President-elect Joe Biden an “illegitimate president” in office, refusing to clarify if he would be attending the inauguration.

“No, it’s not over,” Trump said. “We keep going and we’re going to continue to go forward.”

The Electoral College will officially vote on Monday, as it is expected to cement Biden’s presidential victory ahead of his inauguration in January.

