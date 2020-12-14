AVN 78.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.09%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
DGKC 109.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
EFERT 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.13%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
FFL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.4%)
HASCOL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HBL 133.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUBC 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.23%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.29%)
OGDC 104.30 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.89%)
PAEL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 94.87 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.86%)
POWER 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.14%)
PSO 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (1.64%)
SNGP 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
STPL 19.99 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.22%)
TRG 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.59%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
BR100 4,506 Increased By ▲ 57.04 (1.28%)
BR30 22,725 Increased By ▲ 250.47 (1.11%)
KSE100 42,923 Increased By ▲ 453 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,919 Increased By ▲ 188.81 (1.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report past deals to anti-trust regulators

  • The State Administration of Market Regulation said in a statement that it had taken the decision after reviewing deals the firms were involved in.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: China's market regulator said on Monday it will fine Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings-backed China Literature and Shenzhen Hive Box 500,000 yuan ($76,464.29) each for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews.

The State Administration of Market Regulation said in a statement that it had taken the decision after reviewing deals the firms were involved in, including Alibaba's past deal with Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd and China Literature's acquisition of New Classics Media.

tencent Alibaba Group China's market regulator

China fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report past deals to anti-trust regulators

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters