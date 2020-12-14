Business & Finance
China fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report past deals to anti-trust regulators
- The State Administration of Market Regulation said in a statement that it had taken the decision after reviewing deals the firms were involved in.
14 Dec 2020
SHANGHAI: China's market regulator said on Monday it will fine Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings-backed China Literature and Shenzhen Hive Box 500,000 yuan ($76,464.29) each for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews.
The State Administration of Market Regulation said in a statement that it had taken the decision after reviewing deals the firms were involved in, including Alibaba's past deal with Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd and China Literature's acquisition of New Classics Media.
Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety
China fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report past deals to anti-trust regulators
Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt
Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions
Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear
US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on
Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire
Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students
PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally
PM rules out NRO again
New regime for stock brokers on the cards
Read more stories
Comments