Hubco, DHA ink MoU to revive DCL

KARACHI: The Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) on Friday said it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority, Karachi (DHA) with respect to revival of DHA Cogen Limited (DCL), which will generate 84 MW of electric power for supplying to K-Electric and provide 3 million gallons per day of potable water for supplying to Cantonment Board Clifton.

Hubco informed Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) in this regard on Friday.

Additionally, Hubco and DHA also plan to develop 5 million gallons per day of potable water project based on Sea Water Reverse Osmosis technology for which Hubco already possesses the first right of refusal. The purpose of this MoU is to jointly evaluate the commercial and technical viability of revival of DHA Cogen Limited and setting up the 5 million gallons per day (MGD) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Project at the site of DHA Cogen Limited.

Hubco officials told Business Recorder that the 5-MGD SWRO Project to be constructed at the seafront of Phase VIII will be instrumental in resolving the water issues of DHA. Reviving the DCL Project will provide power at competitive prices and develop a scalable solution to provide potable water to the residents of DHA.

DHA is collaborating with Hubco in respect of both the 5-MGD SWRO Project and the DCL Revival Project, the officials said.

