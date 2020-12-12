Karachi administration seals four restaurants for violating COVID-19 SOPs

The Karachi administration has sealed four restaurants and has fined people for violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the port city.

Three restaurants located in Lyari’s Baghdadi, were sealed while one on MA Jinnah Road was also sealed. These restaurants did not close on time as per the government's orders to close by 10pm, Samaa reported.

These restaurants were also not following the standard social distance between people, as well as not wearing masks. Meanwhile, 10 people in Lyari were fined Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public.

Last week, three restaurants at Karachi’s Do Darya were sealed by District South Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan.

The Sindh government has banned indoor weddings and only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed. It has also banned indoor dining and has allowed open-air dining and takeaway.

Pakistan has recorded 71 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 2,729 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.