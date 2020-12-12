AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
Pakistan

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

  • PML-N workers broke the lock of the gate no 5 and entered the park along with the equipment to install the stage for the public rally
  • Lahore’s deputy commissioner had rejected PDM's request to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground on December 13
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers broke into Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park after breaking its lock to set up stage for Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally being held tomorrow (December 13), local media reported on Saturday.

The government had denied permission to the opposition alliance to hold rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in wake of increasing coronavirus cases and security threats.

As per details, the PML-N workers, in violation of rules and SOPs, broke the lock of the gate and entered the park along with the equipment to install the stage for the public rally. However, the police was not present at the site to stop the PML-N workers from entering the park.

On December 11, Lahore’s deputy commissioner rejected an application of the PDM seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground on December 13.

In a letter to PDM leaders, the deputy commissioner had said that the coronavirus was spreading fast in Lahore where the virus positivity rate has shot up to 7.8 per cent. He feared that the public gathering will further spread the deadly virus in the city.

The deputy commissioner had said that there was credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally.

Earlier, after taking responsibility of Interior Ministry, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that if the opposition wants to march to Islamabad, they are most welcome.

"We, too, staged a sit-in here for 126 days. It made no difference whatsoever," he said, while also criticising the choice of winter months for a protest. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going anywhere, not in the least with a "copied" Minar-e-Pakistan rally," he said.

