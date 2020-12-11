World
Kremlin says no lockdown planned despite rise in COVID-19 deaths, cases
- Cases have risen across Russia sharply since September, with Moscow confirming the highest number of infections.
11 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia's authorities do not currently plan to impose a strict lockdown to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.
On Thursday, official data revealed a surge in excess deaths in October that made it Russia's most deadly month in a decade.
