World
Polish PM says he hopes ruling coalition can settle differences on EU budget deal
- Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro criticised Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's decision to accept an EU budget compromise, although officials denied the coalition's end was near.
11 Dec 2020
WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he hoped that Poland's ruling United Right coalition, which is split over the issue of the EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, will reach an agreement to settle their differences.
Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro criticised Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's decision to accept an EU budget compromise, although officials denied the coalition's end was near.
