Majority of Americans think the pandemic is getting worse: Poll

According to a recent Gallup poll, a majority of Americans (73%) think that the coronavirus pandemic is getting worse, as the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations are hitting record numbers admist an imminent vaccine rollout.

The poll revealed that half of the participants are concerned about hospital capacity in their area, while 58% are concerned about contracting the virus.

In addition, a majority (72%) of respondents stated that their lives have been disrupted by the pandemic, with 87% stating that this disruption will last beyond the first half of 2021.

On the 27th of November, the number of daily coronavirus cases hit a disturbing milestone, surpassing 200,000 cases in a single day for the first time. Furthermore, on the 9th of December, a record 3124 Americans died from the virus, as hospitals are struggling to brace for an unprecedented influx of patients.

The poll highlighted that both Republicans and Democrats have varying levels of concern about the pandemic, with 95% of Democrats stating that the outbreak is escalating, compared to 46% of Republicans.

The Gallup poll is based on a survey of 2968 American adults, taken between November 16th to the 29th.