Maryam Nawaz, others booked for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and dozens of party workers on Friday booked for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP)s during yesterday’s rally in Lahore ahead of PDM public gathering on December 3.

As per details, a cases has been registered at Mazang Police Station against Maryam Nawaz after PML-N workers on the complaint of Patwari Shahnawaz.

The provisions regarding violation of SOPs and holding provocative speeches have been included in the case.

According to Punjab Health Department’s instructions, amid increasing COVID-19 cases, big public gathering had been banned.

Earlier, Police had registered a separate case against Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and other PML-N leader and activists for violating SOPs related to the COVID-19.

As per details, the police booked PML-N vice president, MNA, Malik Riaz, Waseem Khokhar, Talal Chaudhry, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Malik Abrar and others at the Shahdira Police Station.