AVN 77.88 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
DCL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DGKC 109.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.26%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.62%)
FCCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
HBL 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.61%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.52%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.99%)
PAEL 36.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PIOC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.9%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.65%)
TRG 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.72%)
UNITY 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,460 Increased By ▲ 32.05 (0.72%)
BR30 22,538 Increased By ▲ 171.52 (0.77%)
KSE100 42,558 Increased By ▲ 252.18 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,755 Increased By ▲ 82.89 (0.47%)
Sterling slips in Brexit countdown, Aussie rallies

  • It last traded at $0.7547 and is set for a sixth consecutive weekly rise. Over that time, it has gained five cents, or 7% against the dollar.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Sterling was set to snap five weeks of gains with a slump on Friday, as leaders on both sides of Brexit trade talks sounded doubtful about finding a resolution, while the Australian dollar soared along with iron ore prices to hit a 2-1/2 year high.

The greenback was pinned near a two-and-a-half year low, with markets heavily short dollars as investors bet on better returns in other currencies as the pandemic recovery takes hold.

The euro rose to $1.2158 even after the European Central Bank expanded its bond buying scheme, given the move was widely expected. The central bank also lifted growth forecasts but lowered inflation projections for 2022.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar drifted lower to 90.662, which is barely a third of one percent above last week's 31-month trough.

Moves in morning trade were modest, but enough to push the Australian and New Zealand dollars to new multi-year highs and keep the euro within range of last week's two-and-a-half year high of $1.2177.

The yen rose 0.3% to 103.04 per dollar and the New Zealand dollar rose 0.1% to $0.7104.

The Australian dollar has broken past 75 US cents for the first time since mid-2018 overnight as prices surged for Australia's biggest export commodity, iron ore.

It last traded at $0.7547 and is set for a sixth consecutive weekly rise. Over that time, it has gained five cents, or 7% against the dollar.

The Australian dollar also hit a one-and-a-half year high of 78.58 yen and a six-month peak of A$1.6083 per euro overnight and even leapt against the yuan despite worsening trade tensions between China and Australia.

"With the iron ore price on a bull run, the Aussie is largely ignoring 'bad' news," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Joe Capurso.

