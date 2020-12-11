AVN 77.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
BOP 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
DCL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
DGKC 108.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HBL 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KAPCO 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
MLCF 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
OGDC 101.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
POWER 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
STPL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.25%)
TRG 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bethlehem to hold midnight mass without public

  • Days before, the PA imposed a new lockdown in several governorates in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and extended a curfew in force in the evenings and weekends throughout the territory to combat a surge in novel coronavirus infections.
AFP 11 Dec 2020

RAMALLAH: Christmas mass in Bethlehem, normally attended by Christian congregations in the West Bank village, will be closed to the public this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Palestinian president said Thursday.

Each year, hundreds of believers attend midnight mass at the Saint Catherine Church next to the Church of the Nativity, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was born.

"Due to the pandemic and for the security of all, the midnight mass will be reserved for clerics and the mass will be broadcast on Palestine TV worldwide," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said.

He was speaking in an interview with church officials in Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority.

Days before, the PA imposed a new lockdown in several governorates in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and extended a curfew in force in the evenings and weekends throughout the territory to combat a surge in novel coronavirus infections.

Virus-related restrictions meant the towering Christmas tree in Bethlehem was lit on December 5 without the usual crowds.

Locals and pilgrims traditionally gather each year for the lighting of the tree in Manger Square, in front of the Church of the Nativity.

The Palestinian health ministry has recorded more than 78,000 cases of Covid-19, including 740 deaths in the West Bank, territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Coronavirus COVID19 Christmas Palestinian Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Bethlehem Ramallah Church of the Nativity West Bank

Bethlehem to hold midnight mass without public

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters