Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at open
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.85 percent, or 223.62 points, to 26,634.21.
11 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with strong gains Friday morning after the US moved closer to the authorisation of its first vaccine, while traders were keeping an eye on developments in stimulus talks.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.85 percent, or 223.62 points, to 26,634.21.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.23 percent, or 7.73 points, to 3,381.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.18 percent, or 4.14 points, to 2,257.57.
