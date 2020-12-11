FBR advises late taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has advised the taxpayers to file their returns as early as possible as late filing of tax returns will only be acceptable after payment of surcharge calculated as per law.

The FBR Thursday clarified that taxpayers are allowed under the law to file annual income tax returns after the completion of extended period granted by the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue.

It may be remembered that FBR had given an opportunity to the taxpayers to seek extension in date from their respective field office for filing of tax returns through online or manual way till 8th December. Special directions were issued to all the field offices in this regard to provide maximum facilitations to the taxpayers so that they could file tax returns within time. FBR has further clarified that necessary action against those non-filers who are eligible to file tax returns will soon be initiated as per law.

