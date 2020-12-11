Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (December 10, 2020). ======================================= CONES...
11 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (December 10, 2020).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Tritex 1600
12/1
Nadeem Textile 1660
Indus 1700
Bajwa 1720
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 1760
United 1760
Abdullah Textile 1750
Indus 1800
Tritex 1750
Bajwa 1800
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 1980
Suriya Tex 1960
United 1980
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 1950
Nadeem Textile 1980
Indus Dyeing 1960
Abdullah Textile 1850
Lucky Cotton 1850
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
22/1.
Bajwa 1950
United 1920
24/1.
Tritex 1980
26/1.
AL-Karam 2150
Amin Text 2100
Shadman Cotton 2100
Diamond Int'l 2050
Lucky Cotton 2050
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2050
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2200
Al-Karam 2220
Jubilee Spinning 2100
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2200
Lucky Cotton 2100
Diamond Intl 2150
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2150
40/1
Lucky Cotton 2650
52/1
Lucky Cotton 2850
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 2700
20/2.
GulAhmed 2030
Amin 2030
Indus Dyeing 2060
Bajwa 2050
Nadeem Textile 2020
42/1
Abdullah Textile 2700
52/1
Abdullah Textile 2800
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2200
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 2900
70/1
Abdullah Textile 2950
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1300
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1280
Super 1100
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1100
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1400
Masal 1350
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 160.00
Rupali 166.00
Imported 180.00
75/36/0
Imported 128.00
Local 116.00
Rupali 115.00
75/36/Him
Imported 141.00
Local 120.00
Rupali 122.00
100/36/0
Imported 125.00
Local 112.00
100/48/INT
Local 116.00
Rupali 118.00
Imported 142.00
150/48/0
Imported 111.00
Local 96.00
Rupali 97.00
150/48/Him
Imported 114.00
Local 99.00
Rupali 101.00
300/96/0
Imported 107.00
Local 95.00
Rupali 97.00
300/96/Him
Imported 114.00
Local 98.00
Rupali 99.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 115.00
150/144/Him
Imported 124.00
Local 108.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 138.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 140.00
Local 123.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 113.00
75/72/SD
Imported 112.00
50/36/BR
Imported 120.00
Local 155.00
100/36/BR
Imported 116.00
150/48/BR
Imported 118.00
300/96/BR
Imported 99.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 135.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 139.00
A. A. Cotton 135.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 145.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 149.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 158.00
A. A. Cotton 155.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 149.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 169.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 181.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 194.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 172.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 168.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 210.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 168.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 180.00
Prima 180.00
Local (AVG Price) 175.00
30/S
Kcetex 191.00
Prima 191.00
Local (AVG Price) 190.00
40/S
Kcetex 220.00
Prima 220.00
Local (AVG Price) 200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 175.00
Local 150.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 175.00
Local 155.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 118.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 123.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 128.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 133.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 143.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 148.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 240.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 147.00
A. A. Cotton 142.00
Lucky Cotton 135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 147.00
IFL 149.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 149.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 150.00
IFL (52 48) 153.00
A. A. Cotton 150.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 158.00
Zainab (Combed) 159.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 160.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 171.00
Zainab (Combed) 172.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 166.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 181.00
Stallion 100.00
K. Nazir 112.00
Al-Karam 116.00
AA SML (Carded) 180.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 177.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 189.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 201.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 206.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 148.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 150.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 114.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 111.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 188.00
AASML 122.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 166.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 165.00
I.C.I. Bright 167.00
Rupali 1.D 166.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 165.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 165.00
Ibrahim 1.D 166.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 167.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 167.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 280.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 280.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 280.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 280.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 300.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 300.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 10.12.2020.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.