2018 general elections administered much better than 2013: Ali Zaidi
10 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said 2018, general elections were administered much better as compared to 2013.
In a series of tweets, the minister said, "all this whining from these two spoilt brats is nothing but a failed effort to save their respective Dad’s looted wealth!".
He said, "Petitions filed in 2013: 133, Petitions filed in 2018: 102".
He said, "Both @BBhuttoZardari & @MaryamNSharif should get real jobs & work for a living for once."
The minister said positions are available in various export oriented industries as the nation is growing at a rapid speed under Prime Minister Imran Khan.
