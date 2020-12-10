Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

Markets
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday with investors locking in profits following falls on Wall Street as US lawmakers disagreed over a proposed stimulus package.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.23 percent, or 61.70 points, to 26,756.24, while the broader Topix index was down 0.18 percent, or 3.21 points at 1,776.21.
