AVN 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.75%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.08%)
DGKC 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EFERT 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.04%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
HBL 133.60 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.19 (-4.98%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.02%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 101.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 35.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
PIOC 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PSO 199.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
STPL 19.86 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.86%)
TRG 78.41 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (4.55%)
UNITY 28.47 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.32%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,427 Increased By ▲ 19.88 (0.45%)
BR30 22,302 Increased By ▲ 26.31 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,421 Increased By ▲ 217.18 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 38.85 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden picks Capitol Hill staffer Tai as US trade 'czar'

  • "Ms. Tai has the experience she needs to succeed as USTR, and her record of getting wins for American workers demonstrates she knows how to champion the values that matter to US families," he said in a statement.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden has selected Katherine Tai, the chief trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee, to serve as US trade representative, four sources familiar with the decision said on Wednesday.

Tai, 45, who won the backing of congressional Democrats, labor and business circles in recent weeks, played a key role in negotiating stronger labor provisions with the Trump administration in the new US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.

If confirmed as Biden's "trade czar," Tai will play a pivotal role in helping to rebuild ties with key allies, re-energize manufacturing at home and punish Beijing for anti-competitive trade practices.

She would be the first woman of color to hold the job.

Her name surfaced as the leading contender for the job earlier this month, as reported by Reuters.

Biden is expected to formally announce Tai as his top trade negotiator later this week, said one of the sources. A spokesman for the Biden transition declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by Politico.

A Yale and Harvard-educated Chinese American who speaks Mandarin and taught university English for two years in Guangzhou, Tai headed China trade enforcement at the US Trade Representative's office (USTR) from 2011 to 2014.

In that role, Tai was the main attorney litigating trade violation cases against China before the World Trade Organization, experience that will guide her as she works to hammer out the next phase of a trade agreement with Beijing.

In August, Tai called for a different approach to China from the 2-1/2-year tariff war waged by current trade czar Robert Lighthizer, arguing that the United States needed a better offense than tariffs, which, she said, were largely defensive in nature.

News of her selection was welcomed by Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate.

Senator Ron Wyden, top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, called Tai "an inspired choice" and urged the Republican-controlled Senate to process her nomination as quickly as possible.

"Ms. Tai has the experience she needs to succeed as USTR, and her record of getting wins for American workers demonstrates she knows how to champion the values that matter to US families," he said in a statement.

David Skillman, a senior associate at the Arnold & Porter law firm who worked closely with Tai when he was chief counsel to the head of the House trade subcommittee, said she would do well leading USTR as it faced coming challenges.

"Katherine has terrific policy chops and great political skills, but more importantly, she's just unflappable. The next USTR has a very tough road ahead of her, and Katherine has the ability to bring people together to make progress," he said.

President elect Joe Biden Katherine Tai US Mexico Canada czar

Biden picks Capitol Hill staffer Tai as US trade 'czar'

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

India's 15-year-old disinformation operation against Pakistan exposed

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters