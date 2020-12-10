FIA nabs Nigerian national for possessing fake UN passports

(Karachi) A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency for possessing six fake passports of the United Nations in Islamabad, local media reported.

As per details, the Nigerian citizen had visited the Turkish embassy in Islamabad a few days back and applied for the visa on the fake UN passport and identification. During the verification process, the embassy found the documents counterfeit.

The Turkish embassy forwarded the information to the FIA’s anti-human trafficking wing which nabbed the suspect. On the Nigerian national's pointation, the FIA conducted a raid at a guest house situated in F-8 sector in Islamabad and recovered six fake UN passports and seven IDs.

The investigation agency also apprehended one his accomplices, Afzal Chaudhry, for facilitating the accused.

The FIA officials said their mobile phones had been sent for forensic analysis while they were acquiring the details of their bank accounts and assets in the country.

Earlier, the FIA's Cybercrime Wing arrested a suspect posing as an FIA officer and committing financial fraud with the general public by using electronic means and other tactics.

An FIA team carried out a raid in Karachi's Landhi area and arrested Irfan Khan, who was posing as an assistant director of FIA Cybercrime Wing.

The suspect used to say that his wife was an additional sessions judge in Karachi. The FIA team also seized several digital equipment from his possession during the raid.