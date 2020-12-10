AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

  • Chicago-based United said it has scrapped change fees for international bookings through the year end and plans to further extend the policy.
  • Major US airlines began implementing temporary change fee waivers this year to tide over the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday they will scrap change fees for international tickets purchased in the US, joining rival American Airlines' move, in a bid to revive demand for overseas travel.

Chicago-based United said it has scrapped change fees for international bookings through the year end and plans to further extend the policy, while also eliminating change fees on basic economy tickets purchased through March 31 next year.

Delta said it has permanently done away with change fees for international travel, and is also extending a waiver of change fees for all tickets purchased through March 30.

Major US airlines began implementing temporary change fee waivers this year to tide over the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Airlines last month said it will eliminate change fees for first class, business class, premium economy and main cabin tickets for all long-haul international flights.

