Over 86 percent Pakistanis still supporting PTI for 2023 election: survey

An online survey conducted by Middle East-based media outlet revealed that more than 86 percent Pakistanis are still supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for next general elections in 2023.

The publication, Khaleej Mag, gave people four options including three major parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to vote.

The opposition collation collectively was not able to get 15% of the votes in the survey. A total of 42,179 people participated in this online survey.

As per the result: about 6.6 percent voted to support Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), 1.4 percent voted for Pakistan People Party (PPP) and only 1.8 percent people voted for Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazal (JUI-F).

Meanwhile, ruling party PTI got 86.9 percent of the total votes.