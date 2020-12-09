UK's Gove says on Brexit: sometimes the chiefs can find a way through

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could on Wednesday find a way forward towards a Brexit trade deal, senior British minister Michael Gove said.

"It is often around the table, when you have two political principals one-on-one, that you can often find a way through," Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Gove told the BBC.

Gove cautioned that it could not be a deal at any price and that the EU needed to both make concessions and understand that the United Kingdom was sovereign for there to be a deal.