AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.31%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
CHCC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.4%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.11%)
EPCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
HUBC 84.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
JSCL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
KAPCO 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.87%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.24%)
OGDC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.75%)
PAEL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.15%)
PIBTL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.82%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
PPL 89.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 200.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
SNGP 44.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.26 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (3.12%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
BR100 4,414 Increased By ▲ 27.69 (0.63%)
BR30 22,273 Increased By ▲ 164.79 (0.75%)
KSE100 42,262 Increased By ▲ 160.46 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,701 Increased By ▲ 68.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pound teeters, dollar dithers as traders look to Brussels

  • "Broad positioning is short sterling, but not at extremes by any means. This limits the prospect we get an exaggerated short-covering rally to say $1.3800 or $1.4000."
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: The dollar earned a reprieve from selling pressure on Wednesday as traders paused to weigh risks ahead, ranging from Brexit trade talks in Brussels to Congress' wrangling over a pandemic relief package and a looming European Central Bank meeting.

Sterling, which has whipsawed while trade negotiations are deadlocked, steadied above recent lows at $1.3365 early in the Asia session.

Its fate now rests on whether a dinner between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels can deliver a breakthrough.

Other majors mostly held their ground, and the euro and the Antipodean currencies took a breather after long rallies.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar sat at 90.923, which is about half a percent above a two-and-a-half-year low it hit on Friday as short sellers piled in. "Things are just stalled at the moment, but they haven't changed," said Westpac currency analyst Imre Speizer.

Uncertainty around Brexit, around the progress of a fiscal spending package through US Congress and around the outcome of Thursday's ECB meeting have traders temporarily cautious, he said.

"We think risk sentiment is going to stay strong," he added. "But there's a few potential spanners in the works, so people are thinking: 'Lets just hold off pushing the market even higher,' and that's why everything's just stopped where it is."

The Australian dollar found support from decade-high consumer sentiment, but struggled to advance very far and sat at $0.7441. The kiwi held at $0.7041.

The Japanese yen weakened slightly against the dollar overnight and held there on Wednesday at 104.15 per greenback.

DICEY

Britain faces a chaotic split from the European Union if no trade deal can be struck by the end of the year because Brexit transition arrangements would expire without any measures to protect about $1 trillion in annual trade from tariffs and quotas.

Volatility gauges for the pound have soared to reflect what traders reckon is a wild ride ahead. One-week sterling implied volatility hit a fresh eight-month high on Wednesday and the premium of puts to calls is elevated.

"Put a gun to my head and I'd be a buyer of sterling, as I see the risk skewed that Boris would come back with some sort of agreement," said Chris Weston at Melbourne broker Pepperstone, though he added rewards for such a bet might be limited.

"Broad positioning is short sterling, but not at extremes by any means. This limits the prospect we get an exaggerated short-covering rally to say $1.3800 or $1.4000."

Elsewhere investors are tracking negotiations over US coronavirus aid, with the Trump administration proposing a $916 billion package on Tuesday after congressional Democrats rejected a slimmer plan.

US job openings data is due later on Wednesday, and on Thursday the main focus is on the ECB. Investors expect easing but are unsure what, if anything the bank may do or say about a tearaway euro that has gained 8% this year.

"It will be a very difficult task for the central bank to weaken the euro," ING strategists said in a note.

"There is a risk is that the press conference bias pushes the euro higher, particularly if the forward guidance beyond the December easing package is not overly strong.

ECB European Union Brexit Ursula von der Leyen US Dollar British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Westpac currency Imre Speizer

Pound teeters, dollar dithers as traders look to Brussels

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters