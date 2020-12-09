AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.47%)
Man Utd's Solskjaer hits back at Pogba's agent Raiola

  • With Pogba still having 18 months left on his existing deal Solskjaer refused to talk about his plans for the upcoming transfer windows.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has fired back at Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola after he said his client was "unhappy" at Old Trafford and should leave the club.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Raiola said the best solution was for United to sell the France midfielder in the next transfer window. Pogba's current contract ends in June 2022.

Pogba, who joined from Juventus in 2016, has featured in eight Premier League matches this season, starting only five.

He started United's 3-2 Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig on the bench on Tuesday, a result that saw them exit Europe's elite club competition in the group stage.

"As soon as Paul's agent realises this is a team sport and we work together the better and that's maybe the last thing I'll say on that," Solskjaer told reporters.

"What we speak about in the background is something. I'm not going to talk about Paul's agent anymore.

"Paul is focused on doing his best for the team and when he's here he's working hard in training just needs to focus on his performances."

With Pogba still having 18 months left on his existing deal Solskjaer refused to talk about his plans for the upcoming transfer windows.

He said the away defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir last month was the "big turning point" in their failed European campaign.

"Of course you can't say that we were good enough, we weren't good enough, in a difficult group of course," Solskjaer said.

"We started really well, in this group and obviously the big turning point or the big defeat for us was the one away to Istanbul. That's the one you look back on and think that's where we lost the points that we should have had."

