Dec 09, 2020
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Recorder Report Updated 09 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (December 8, 2020).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Tritex                             1600
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1660
Indus                              1700
Bajwa                              1720
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     1760
United                             1760
Abdullah Textile                   1750
Indus                              1800
Tritex                             1750
Bajwa                              1800
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     1980
Suriya Tex                         1960
United                             1980
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  1950
Nadeem Textile                     1980
Indus Dyeing                       1960
Abdullah Textile                   1850
Lucky Cotton                       1850
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
22/1.
Bajwa                              1950
United                             1920
24/1.
Tritex                             1980
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2150
Amin Text                          2100
Shadman Cotton                     2100
Diamond Int'l                      2050
Lucky Cotton                       2050
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2050
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2200
Al-Karam                           2220
Jubilee Spinning                   2100
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2200
Lucky Cotton                       2100
Diamond Intl                       2150
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2150
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       2650
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       2850
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           2700
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2030
Amin                               2030
Indus Dyeing                       2060
Bajwa                              2050
Nadeem Textile                     2020
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   2700
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   2800
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2200
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2900
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   2950
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1300
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1280
Super                              1100
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1100
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1400
Masal                              1350
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER 
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            160.00
Rupali                           166.00
Imported                         180.00
75/36/0
Imported                         128.00
Local                            116.00
Rupali                           115.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         141.00
Local                            120.00
Rupali                           122.00
100/36/0
Imported                         125.00
Local                            112.00
100/48/INT
Local                            116.00
Rupali                           118.00
Imported                         142.00
150/48/0
Imported                         111.00
Local                             96.00
Rupali                            97.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         114.00
Local                             99.00
Rupali                           101.00
300/96/0
Imported                         107.00
Local                             95.00
Rupali                            97.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         114.00
Local                             98.00
Rupali                            99.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         115.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         124.00
Local                            108.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         138.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         140.00
Local                            123.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         113.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         112.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         120.00
Local                            155.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         116.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         118.00
300/96/BR
Imported                          99.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    135.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     139.00
A. A. Cotton                     135.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        145.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        149.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               158.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     149.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     169.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    181.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    194.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 172.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               168.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                210.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           168.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           180.00
Prima                            180.00
Local (AVG Price)                175.00
30/S
Kcetex                           191.00
Prima                            191.00
Local (AVG Price)                190.00
40/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           175.00
Local                            150.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           175.00
Local                            155.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     118.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     123.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     128.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     133.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     143.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     148.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           147.00
A. A. Cotton                     142.00
Lucky Cotton                     135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     147.00
IFL                              149.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       149.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            150.00
IFL (52 48)                      153.00
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    158.00
Zainab (Combed)                  159.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            160.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 171.00
Zainab (Combed)                  172.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      166.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          181.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  180.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            177.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 189.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            201.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           206.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             148.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             150.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            114.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            111.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     188.00
AASML                            122.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       166.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  165.00
I.C.I. Bright                    167.00
Rupali 1.D                       166.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  165.00
POLYESTER                          K.G.
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               165.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      166.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             167.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          167.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                280.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                280.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 280.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      280.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               300.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              300.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 07.12.2020.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

GI of Basmati in EU: Reap files 'notice of opposition' against India's claim

J&J readies 500 million vaccine doses for poor countries

Many states to miss Paris climate plan deadline: UN

By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM

