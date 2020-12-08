World
Polish PM: Another summit may be needed to decide on EU budget
- It may happen that another summit will be necessary... maybe there will be more long months of negotiations and a possible provisional budget.
08 Dec 2020
WARSAW: Another EU summit may be necessary to agree on the bloc's budget and coronavirus recovery fund, Poland's prime minister said on Tuesday, adding that the country's stance on the issue has not changed.
"It may happen that another summit will be necessary... maybe there will be more long months of negotiations and a possible provisional budget. No scenarios should be ruled out at this stage," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Polish PM: Another summit may be needed to decide on EU budget
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
Read more stories
Comments