Woman killed, 3 injured in IIOJK road mishaps

ISLAMABAD: A 46-year-old woman died and three sustained injuries in two different mishaps in the territory, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the woman Parveen Akhtar (46) died while two men Mohammad Younis (55) and Sajjad Ahmed (22) were injured when their vehicle rolled down into a 30-40 feet deep gorge at Katarmal in Manjakote area of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

In another incident, a motorcyclist Wajahat Mushatq War sustained injuries after he met with an accident in Bomai area of Sopore.