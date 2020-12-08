Iran rejects Saudi Arabia's call for inclusion in nuclear talks

(Karachi) Iran has rejected Saudi Arabia's call that Gulf states be consulted on any potential negotiations with the Islamic republic on its nuclear programme, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had requested that the kingdom should be consulted regarding any negotiations with Iran. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed Saudi Arabia's request over the matter.

"Everyone is free to talk, but it’s better that they do not talk above their level so that they don’t embarras themselves," Khatibzadeh said.

He added that dwelling too much about the place of a mediocre country in the region does not help.

The spokesman said in response to repeated questions on the Saudi position. Khatibzadeh also accused Riyadh of funding extremist ideology and being responsible for many of the "troubles" of the Arab and Islam world, saying the Saudi people "deserve better".

Earlier, Saudi Arabia stated that Gulf states must be consulted if a US nuclear agreement with Iran is revived, warning it is the only path towards a sustainable agreement.

US President-elect Joe Biden is also willing to back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran from which Donald Trump withdrew. Biden also plans to bring Saudi Arabia into the process.

However, the agreement between the US and Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), will raise concern for the Gulf states.