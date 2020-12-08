AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (0.29%)
BR30 22,199 Increased By ▲ 55.08 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By ▲ 45.75 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,658 Increased By ▲ 32.39 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran rejects Saudi Arabia's call for inclusion in nuclear talks

  • Khatibzadeh accused Riyadh of funding extremist ideology and being responsible for many of the "troubles" of the Arab and Islam world
  • US President-elect Joe Biden is willing to back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran from which Donald Trump withdrew
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Iran has rejected Saudi Arabia's call that Gulf states be consulted on any potential negotiations with the Islamic republic on its nuclear programme, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had requested that the kingdom should be consulted regarding any negotiations with Iran. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed Saudi Arabia's request over the matter.

"Everyone is free to talk, but it’s better that they do not talk above their level so that they don’t embarras themselves," Khatibzadeh said.

He added that dwelling too much about the place of a mediocre country in the region does not help.

The spokesman said in response to repeated questions on the Saudi position. Khatibzadeh also accused Riyadh of funding extremist ideology and being responsible for many of the "troubles" of the Arab and Islam world, saying the Saudi people "deserve better".

Earlier, Saudi Arabia stated that Gulf states must be consulted if a US nuclear agreement with Iran is revived, warning it is the only path towards a sustainable agreement.

US President-elect Joe Biden is also willing to back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran from which Donald Trump withdrew. Biden also plans to bring Saudi Arabia into the process.

However, the agreement between the US and Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), will raise concern for the Gulf states.

US Saudi Arabia Iran Nuclear Deal gulf states request denied negotiations

Iran rejects Saudi Arabia's call for inclusion in nuclear talks

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

World Bank sees strong Philippine economic rebound, COVID-19 resurgence a risk

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters