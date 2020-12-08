AVN 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.86%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CHCC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
DCL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
DGKC 106.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.71%)
EFERT 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.79 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.37%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 130.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUBC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
JSCL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.79%)
OGDC 101.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.38%)
PIBTL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 94.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.53 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PSO 202.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.14%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
STPL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 74.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Southgate shares Klopp's fears over player burnout

  • "In Germany the DFB and Bundesliga work so closely together on these things. We don't have that power on fixtures with the Premier League or the substitutions," he added.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

England manager Gareth Southgate shares Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp's concerns about player fatigue amid a congested schedule and says the decision to revert to three substitutes from five in the Premier League could have a knock-on effect at the Euros.

Soccer's rule-making body, the International Football Association Board, gave leagues the option of continuing to use five substitutes per match in the 2020-21 campaign after introducing the system earlier this year, with games coming thick and fast after the COVID-19 pandemic truncated the length of the season.

However, England's top flight decided to return to three substitutions per game at the start of the new campaign.

Klopp, whose squad has been hit by illness and injury, was left fuming last week when the Premier League did not vote to increase the number of substitutions per game.

"Juergen will be like me, looking at what March looks like when teams are at the end of the Champions League going for the league title," Southgate told reporters after Monday's World Cup qualifying draw.

"What we have tried to affect is that we've lobbied UEFA for five subs in the Nations League, which I think was a good decision. I know there are talks about the FA Cup going in that direction. They are the bits that as an FA we can control."

Southgate said he understood Klopp's frustrations as other top leagues in Europe had opted to continue with five substitutions and highlighted the way the German football association (DFB) and league cooperate.

"In Germany the DFB and Bundesliga work so closely together on these things. We don't have that power on fixtures with the Premier League or the substitutions," he added.

"I think from a national team point of view, a compact season like this, it's always a concern what you're going to get at the end of it."

The Euros, which were postponed by a year due to the pandemic, kick-off on June 11 next year.

Juergen Klopp Gareth Southgate

Southgate shares Klopp's fears over player burnout

Trump to order priority access to US COVID-19 vaccines for Americans

US arms sales to Taiwan in 2020 total $5bn amid China tensions

South Korea to buy millions of vaccine doses as coronavirus cases surge

Biden chooses retired general Lloyd Austin as defence secretary

CPEC second phase: Local, foreign investors to be invited

Omar, Chinese envoy review power projects

First export train to China passes through Ankara

Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC

PM sharpens focus on power sector

MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters