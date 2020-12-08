Punjab reports 807 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

LAHORE: For the first time since July this year, Punjab has reported 807 fresh corona cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of infections to 123,762. The province has also confirmed 15 more deaths from the virus, taking its total number of fatalities to 3,177.

As per the government's database on coronavirus, as many as 1,530 more people have recovered from coronavirus across Pakistan, taking the country's total recoveries to 356,542. Around 2,539 virus patients are in critical condition.

In the wake of Covid-19 situation, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has postponed all professional MBBS and BDS examinations which were earlier scheduled to commence on or before January 10.

A spokesman of the UHS said the first professional MBBS annual exams 2020 for all affiliated medical colleges will commence on January 27, second professional January 12, third professional January 13, fourth professional January 26 and final professional MBBS annual exams will start on February 2.

BDS annual exams 2020 for all affiliated dental colleges will commence on January 21, second professional January 27, third professional January 14 and final professional BDS annual exams will start on February 11.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 has received 17 Transport Ventilators as a donation from Ferozsons and American Business Forum (ABF). The delegation of ABF handed over 17 Digital Transport Ventilators (DTVs) to the Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer for providing advance life support to the corona patients.

ABF President Vaseem Anvar said: "Keeping in view, the current healthcare situation, collective efforts are required and American Business Forum believe that all businesses need to show solidarity and work together to combat COVID-19. These umbulizers are reliable, simple to operate, and portable that is designed to fulfil the need for life-saving ventilators."

DG Rescue Punjab said Rescue Service shifted over 13582 Corona patients to various hospitals, quarantine and isolation centres across the province during COVID-19 first wave. He thanked American Business Forum and Ferozsons for donating 17 ventilators to Rescue Service to combat the existing situation.

