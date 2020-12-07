AVN 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.93%)
Faisal Mosque's main hall sealed over violations of SOPs

  • The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that the hall has been sealed because precautionary measures were not followed during the Friday prayers.
Aisha Mahmood 07 Dec 2020

The Islamabad administration has sealed the inner hall of Faisal Mosque after violations of the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat announced the sealing of Faisal Mosque’s inner hall through Twitter. The hall has been sealed because precautionary measures were not followed during the Friday prayers.

The district administration said prayer congregations will now be held in the courtyard. It further said that the hall will be opened after necessary measures have been taken.

Meanwhile, Shafqaat has reiterated that indoor dining in hotels and restaurants is not allowed in the city. He further said only open air dining is allowed. The Islamabad DC has also called on the citizens to report to him ragarding any complaints.

Already, the city administration has imposed a lockdown in several neighborhoods in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Educational institutions have also been closed in the city as well as across the country as it witnesses the second wave of coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, the capital reported 422 new cases, taking the tally to 32,816.

Islamabad coronavius SOPs violation Faisal Mosque Faisal Mosque sealed

