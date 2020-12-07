AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition using different tactics to get NRO: Dar

  • He said opposition parties were intentionally playing with health and lives of the people by holding their political gatherings.
APP 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the opposition wanted to National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government to protect corruption of their leadership so they were using different tactics for the purpose but they would be failed to get any relief in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was asking to the elected government for giving resignations which was very astonishing demand.

He said opposition parties were intentionally playing with health and lives of the people by holding their political gatherings during the spreading of the deadly virus in the country.

The SAPM said Nawaz Sharif was doing hypocritical politics because he went to abroad and enjoying his life at there but asking to the people for attending the Pakistan Democratic Movement public gatherings when the coronavirus was spreading in the country.

Usman Dar said the government was well aware about the inflation in the country, adding the government was taking solid steps to control the inflation and people would witness decline in prices of edible items in coming days.

Replying to a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-(F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was rejected by the people of his constituency and his every speech was started and ended with name of Prime Minister Imran Khan because he (PM) was prevailed on the heart and mind of the Maulana.

UsmanDar

Opposition using different tactics to get NRO: Dar

021Disrupt brings online 7300+ international and local innovators together to shake the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem

Trump shows no surrender in first post-election rally

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to get Covid-19 vaccine 'in weeks': reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure

Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

UNGA adopts Pakistan sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue

PDM's alliance is 'unnatural', only strives to save its corruption: Qureshi

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India

Tragic incident: Six patients die due to scarcity of oxygen at Khyber Teaching Hospital

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters