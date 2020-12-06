Senate will investigate assets, degrees of NAB officials: Mandviwalla

(Karachi) Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has lost its credibility due to its abrupt actions. He added that the Senate will now hold the bureau accountable and will investigate the assets and degrees of NAB officials.

In a hard-hitting press conference on Sunday, Saleem Mandviwalla expressed grievances against the NAB, saying several people have died in bureau's custody and it should be investigated. "We will approach all individuals being investigated by NAB in Pakistan and will expose its atrocities," he said.

Mandviwalla maintained that NAB officials used undue pressure tactics against individuals bringing a bad name to the bureau. "Now if the NAB sends a notice to someone, people laugh at their decisions. Their actions have no value now, neither in bureaucracy and judiciary nor in the civil society or among business community members," he said.

A few days ago, Saleem Mandviwalla, in his press conference, said the NAB is violating human rights by blackmailing people. He stated that NAB resorts to 'blackmailing people' during closed-door investigations.

He said that the National Commission on Human Rights, as well as the Supreme Court, have also criticised the bureau for violating human rights.

Soon after his presser, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal assured Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla that he has summoned records of his case regarding 'illegal' allotment of plots in Overseas Cooperative Housing Society (Kidney Hill), and will review it as per the law.