Dec 06, 2020
Pakistan

Govt is making all out efforts to protect lives of people from COVID-19: Vawda

  • He said opposition was using name of democracy for protecting their own interests but not in favour of the people.
APP 06 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday said the government was making its all out efforts to protect lives of the people from coronavirus but on the other hand opposition was intentionally pushing them in to danger by holding public gatherings during the deadly virus spreading in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was using name of democracy for protecting their own interests but not in favour of the people.

He said those who had ruled the country from many decades advising to the government for development of the country but they had nothing done for the welfare of the people and prosperity of Pakistan during their governments.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif's narrative against the national institutions was crushed in between the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and he was facing criticism in the party in that regard, adding majority of PML-N members were not supporting Nawaz Sharif's anti Pakistan narrative and separating their way from him.

He said people were facing problems due to the previous governments policies and their corruption because PML-N and PPP both were responsible for all the problems of the country including inflation.

He urged that people must avoid to attend gatherings during this crucial time of coronavirus spreading and they should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to combat the COVID-19 effectively otherwise it could be spread at large scale in the country and would be out of control.

