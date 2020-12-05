PDM to decide future strategy in Islamabad Dec 8 meeting

Top leadership of the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) will meet on December 8 in Islamabad.

As per details, the meeting will review various political options including resignations from assemblies, long march or holding negotiations with the government.

Recommendations in this regard have been summoned from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other members ahead of PDM’s Lahore rally.

The hurdle is also expected to form a joint team for the back-door diplomacy.

Recommendations in this regard have been sought from the political parties of the alliance.

It is worth to mention here that Local administration of Lahore had denied to give permission to PDM for its public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases.