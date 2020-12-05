Karachi's Superspace, Sindbad parks sealed over COVID-19 SOP violations

The Karachi administration has sealed two major amusement parks after they were found violating the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Superspace and Sindbad were both sealed by Gulshan-e-Iqbal Assistant Commissioner Zahid Junejo on the orders of the District East deputy commissioner.

Visitors in both the parks were not practising social distancing and standing close to each other in queues, Samaa reported.

Earlier, the administration extended lockdown in parts of district Central for the next two weeks. The lockdown imposed in several areas of Gulberg, North Nazimabad, and North Karachi, will remain in effect till December 16, a notification from the Commissioner Karachi office said.

In the last few days, the highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi at 20.12%, followed by Hyderabad with 18.43 %, and Abbottabad with 14.53%.