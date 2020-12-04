AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yields surge as jobs report seen spurring stimulus talks

  • The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit its highest level since March at 0.981pc, was last up 5.2 basis points at 0.9725pc.
Reuters 04 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: U.S. Treasury yields shot higher and the yield curve steepened on Friday after a disappointing November employment report was expected to increase pressure on Washington to pass a new round of stimulus to help the coronavirus-battered economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit its highest level since March at 0.981pc, was last up 5.2 basis points at 0.9725pc.

The closely watched spread between two- and 10-year notes hit 82.26 basis points, the widest since February 2018. It was last up about 5 basis points at 81.09 basis points.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 245,000 jobs last month, the fewest in six months, after rising by 610,000 in October, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 469,000 jobs in November.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.7pc from 6.9pc in October.

"We're back in the bad-news-is-good-news camp," said Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York.

"If this report can nudge Congress to pass some aid, that should be good for the overall economy, which should lead to slightly higher yields."

A bipartisan, $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the U.S. Congress on Thursday, but it was unclear if Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would support that level of spending.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia, said more stimulus would mean more supply in the Treasury market.

"I expect this curve steepening we're seeing will continue into the auctions this month, if not longer," he said.

The U.S. Treasury will offer $56 billion of three-year notes, $38 billion of 10-year notes and $24 billion of 30-year bonds in auctions next week.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less than a basis point at 0.1566pc.

U.S. Treasury

Yields surge as jobs report seen spurring stimulus talks

COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters