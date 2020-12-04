AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

School sealed, hotels fined over SOPs violation in Hazro

  • On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hazro Shagufta Jabeen imposed fine on two different hotels worth Rs. 10 thousand for violating the government's Coronavirus precautionary measures.
APP 04 Dec 2020

ATTOCK: The local administration has expedited action against the violators of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed a private school besides imposed fine on two different hotels in Hazro on Friday.

As local administration swings into action against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding Covid-19, the deputy district officer education Hazro Mohammad Afsar Khan on public complaints paid surprise check a private school in Barra village and found that classes being conducted despite government orders for closure of all educational institutions keeping in view of Covid-19 epidemic.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hazro Shagufta Jabeen imposed fine on two different hotels worth Rs. 10 thousand for violating the government's Coronavirus precautionary measures.

Awareness was also provided to people regarding wearing masks and following SOPs.

Moreover, AC Shagufta Jabeen paid surprise check at various filling stations operating in Hazro area and imposed fine worth Rs. 45 thousand on two different filling stations for short measuring and selling petrol to the consumers in bottles.

sealed schools COVID 19 standard operating procedures hotels

School sealed, hotels fined over SOPs violation in Hazro

COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters