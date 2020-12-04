School sealed, hotels fined over SOPs violation in Hazro

ATTOCK: The local administration has expedited action against the violators of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed a private school besides imposed fine on two different hotels in Hazro on Friday.

As local administration swings into action against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding Covid-19, the deputy district officer education Hazro Mohammad Afsar Khan on public complaints paid surprise check a private school in Barra village and found that classes being conducted despite government orders for closure of all educational institutions keeping in view of Covid-19 epidemic.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hazro Shagufta Jabeen imposed fine on two different hotels worth Rs. 10 thousand for violating the government's Coronavirus precautionary measures.

Awareness was also provided to people regarding wearing masks and following SOPs.

Moreover, AC Shagufta Jabeen paid surprise check at various filling stations operating in Hazro area and imposed fine worth Rs. 45 thousand on two different filling stations for short measuring and selling petrol to the consumers in bottles.