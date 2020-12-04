AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

  • He also thanked the OIC countries for their support in the adoption of other resolutions of importance to Pakistan, including Safeguarding the Rights of Muslim Minorities in non-OIC States.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 04 Dec 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) envoys in Islamabad and 'thanked them for OIC’s strong and unequivocal support during the 47th CFM Session in Niamey'.

In a tweet on Friday, the FM said he met the OIC envoys and expressed Pakistan’s gratitude to them for reaffirming their unequivocal support on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

He also thanked the OIC countries for their support in adoption of other resolutions of importance to Pakistan, including Safeguarding the Rights of Muslim Minorities in non-OIC States.

"The Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude for the adoption of the Pakistan-sponsored Resolution on combating Islamophobia," Foreign Office said in a statement.

Qureshi said Pakistan is looking forward to hosting the OIC session next year and that it will constructively engage with the entire 'OIC membership to promote unity, peace and prosperity among the Muslim Ummah'.

