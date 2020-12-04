AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Gwadar Smart City Master Plan approved

Abdul Rasheed Azad 04 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved the Gwadar Smart City Master Plan, Federal Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed said Thursday. The secretary said this while briefing a subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held under the chairpersonship of Munazza Hassan to discuss and review audit observations regarding Maritimes Division.

The meeting settled all the audit objections of the ministry for the year 2009.

Ahmed, briefing the panel, said that within the next three to four years, the Gwadar Port city would become new business hub for not only China and Pakistan but also the Central Asian countries including Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Secretary Maritimes Affairs said that at present most of the Afghanistan transit trade was taking place from Gwadar Port.

He said that the government of Pakistan was in talks with the authorities of Uzbekistan to establish a dry port there, which would serve all the Central Asian Republics (CARs). Ahmed maintained that Uzbek authorities were keen to shift their exports and imports to Gwadar as it was the nearest port city for them.

The officials further said that within next six months Pakistan would get more good news regarding the developments in Gwadar and other port cities.

Giving the details of Gwadar Smart City Master Plan, the officials said that Gwadar's population was set to exceed two million people in the long-term with high paid expatriate professionals accounting for up to 80 percent of the population.

He said that the city was likely to attract high paid jobs as the government was to provide a tax-free environment, Pakistan's largest international airport had been inaugurated, high-tech industries would be established, mega shopping malls, luxury resorts, and manmade islands.

The 75-page master plan document, prepared by Chinese state-owned company China Communications Construction Company in conjunction with Pakistan's Minister of Planning, and Development, and Gwadar Development Authority, chalks out an elaborate road map and plan on how Gwadar is to become the trade and economic hub of South Asia with a GDP per capita of $15,000 - 10 times that of Pakistan's average.

The Government of Pakistan and China project Gwadar's economy to surpass $30 billion per annum in the long-term, creating 1-1.2 million high paid jobs with an income per capita of $15,000.

Pakistan's current income per capita meaning the economic output the country generates per person is around $1,500, which Gwadar will eclipse by some 1,000 percent.

The mega projects, include a $5 billion investment into Gwadar's power sector with 15 new power plants, $1 billion invested in to generating 700,000 m3 of fresh water per day through desalination plants, a manmade island, central business district, Pakistan's tallest building all in a tax-free environment, where life can be enjoyed whilst avoiding taxes.

Gwadar is set to see a massive influx of skilled workers and high-powered executives as it gears up to become the technological, industrial, and high-tech service hub of South Asia.

According to Gwadar smart port city master plan, Gwadar's economic output is expected to exceed $30 billion, while creating up to 1.2 million jobs for skilled workers and professionals.

The Master Plan details international exhibition centres, multiple theme parks, luxury five resorts, botanical gardens, and museums in a thriving modern city all within Pakistan's first 'weapon free' city.

Pakistan's current trade and economic hub of Karachi see some 65 million tonnes of cargo through the port each year, and with Gwadar eclipsing that by 2030 as the key route for trade with the Middle-East, Afghanistan, Central Asia, and China, the city is expected to become the region's leading trade centre.

Gwadar will require some 15,800 new homes by 2025, 47,600 by 2030, and 254,500 by 2050, according to the new Gwadar Smart City Master Plan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Gwadar Smart City Master Plan approved

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Industries: 'Peak hours' power rates abolished

Appointments of CEOs, MDs: Cabinet refuses to extend deadline

US tightens travel rules for Chinese Communist Party members

PIA decides to transfer 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

World food prices jump to six-year high: UN

CPEC projects: China says there has been 'major progress recently'

EU Commission refuses to lift ban on Pakistani flights

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.