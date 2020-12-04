Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (December 3, 2020).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Tritex 1600 12/1 Nadeem Textile 1680 Indus 1700 Bajwa 1720 16/1. Nadeem Textile 1800 United 1780 Abdullah Textile 1750 Indus 1800 Tritex 1750 Bajwa 1800 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 1980 Suriya Tex 1960 United 1980 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 1950 Nadeem Textile 1980 Indus Dyeing 1960 Abdullah Textile 1850 Lucky Cotton 1850 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 22/1. Bajwa 1950 United 1920 24/1. Tritex 1980 26/1. AL-Karam 2150 Amin Text 2100 Shadman Cotton 2100 Diamond Int'l 2050 Lucky Cotton 2050 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2050 30/1. Amin Tex. 2200 Al-Karam 2220 Jubilee Spinning 2100 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2200 Lucky Cotton 2100 Diamond Intl 2150 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2150 40/1 Lucky Cotton 2650 52/1 Lucky Cotton 2850 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 2700 20/2. GulAhmed 2030 Amin 2030 Indus Dyeing 2060 Bajwa 2050 Nadeem Textile 2020 42/1 Abdullah Textile 2700 52/1 Abdullah Textile 2800 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2000 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2200 60/1. Abdullah Textile 2900 70/1 Abdullah Textile 2950 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1300 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1280 Super 1100 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1100 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1400 Masal 1350 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 160.00 Rupali 166.00 Imported 180.00 75/36/0 Imported 128.00 Local 116.00 Rupali 115.00 75/36/Him Imported 141.00 Local 120.00 Rupali 122.00 100/36/0 Imported 125.00 Local 112.00 100/48/INT Local 116.00 Rupali 118.00 Imported 142.00 150/48/0 Imported 111.00 Local 96.00 Rupali 97.00 150/48/Him Imported 114.00 Local 99.00 Rupali 101.00 300/96/0 Imported 107.00 Local 95.00 Rupali 97.00 300/96/Him Imported 114.00 Local 98.00 Rupali 99.00 150/144/Sim Imported 115.00 150/144/Him Imported 124.00 Local 108.00 75/72/Sim Imported 138.00 75/144/Sim Imported 140.00 Local 123.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 113.00 75/72/SD Imported 112.00 50/36/BR Imported 120.00 Local 155.00 100/36/BR Imported 116.00 150/48/BR Imported 118.00 300/96/BR Imported 99.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 134.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 138.00 A. A. Cotton 135.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 144.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 148.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 157.00 A. A. Cotton 155.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 157.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 168.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 180.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 192.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 171.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 168.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 210.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 168.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 180.00 Prima 180.00 Local (AVG Price) 175.00 30/S Kcetex 191.00 Prima 191.00 Local (AVG Price) 190.00 40/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 175.00 Local 150.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 175.00 Local 155.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 118.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 123.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 128.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 133.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 143.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 148.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 240.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 146.00 A. A. Cotton 142.00 Lucky Cotton 135.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 147.00 IFL 148.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 148.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 150.00 IFL (52 48) 152.00 A. A. Cotton 150.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 157.00 Zainab (Combed) 158.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 160.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 170.00 Zainab (Combed) 171.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 166.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 180.00 Stallion 100.00 K. Nazir 112.00 Al-Karam 116.00 AA SML (Carded) 179.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 177.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 187.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 200.00 45/1 PC Zainab 205.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 148.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 150.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 114.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 111.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 188.00 AASML 122.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 163.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 162.00 I.C.I. Bright 164.00 Rupali 1.D 163.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 162.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 162.00 Ibrahim 1.D 163.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 164.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 164.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 280.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 280.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 280.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 280.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 300.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 300.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 3.12.2020.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

