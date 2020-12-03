Pakistan
Kudos to PM for introducing innovative electoral reforms: Ali Zaidi
03 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for introducing innovative electoral reforms like electronic voting.
In a tweet, he said that, "We’ve been advocating it from 2013," adding that Senate election through show of hands will make it all transparent.
He said that now the ball is in the opposition’s court, questioning, "Will they stand with transparency?".
