Pakistan’s third private airline AirSial, to be launched on Dec 9

Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially launch the newly established airline, AirSial, Pakistan’s third private airline on Dec 9, 2020.

As per details, the launch will be held in a special ceremony at Sialkot International Airport. The Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javed said that the Sialkot exporters had established their own private airline f their own resources.

This development comes days after AirSial Limited announced the delivery of its first Airbus A320 on 29th Nov 2020. AirSial is inducting three Airbus A320 aircraft out of which the remaining two would be arriving in the coming few days. All three aircraft are leased from AerCap - the biggest aircraft leasing company in the world.

AirSial plans to commence its operations from Mid-December 2020 across 5 cities of Pakistan Karachi, Sialkot, Islamabad, Lahore & Peshawar. Three daily flights from Karachi to Lahore & Islamabad along with three weekly flights to Sialkot and four weekly flights to Peshawar are in the plan.

Message from the Chairman: Honorable members of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce were determined to accomplish this project. During the past years we had gone through testing times, particularly, Covid-19 has changed the entire dynamics of aviation industry. However, with constant support of all EBODs, we, as a Team of AirSial, are now seeing this "Dream to come true".