VIVO to set up smartphone manufacturing plant in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar has announced that Chinese smartphone company VIVO has decided to establish a manufacturing facility in Pakistan.

The minister made the announcement on Twitter stating: “International smartphone brand VIVO has decided to establish a smart phone manufacturing facility in Pakistan. Land purchased.”

"Deployment of DIRBS eliminated smuggled phones. It was followed up by Mobile Manufacturing Policy. Revenues already doubled and now local manufacturing taking off," said Azhar in a tweet.

As per details, the facility will be set up in in Faisalabad with the agreement signed between the Chinese company and the Punjab government last month.

VIVO has currently 200,000,000 users around the world and is committed to providing premium quality smartphones at a cheap price.