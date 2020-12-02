Markets
Thailand buyer purchases 54,000 tonnes feed wheat
- It was purchased for March 1-31, 2021, shipment at around $274.50 a tonne c&f. Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill, they said.
02 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Thailand-based feed producers' association TFMA purchased about 54,000 tonnes of optional-origin animal feed wheat in a tender for up to 106,300 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, European traders said in initial assessments of the deal.
It was purchased for March 1-31, 2021, shipment at around $274.50 a tonne c&f. Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill, they said.
'Second wave' hampers Pakistan’s Refining, Fuel Demand Growth Outlooks: Report
Thailand buyer purchases 54,000 tonnes feed wheat
Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM
Al Azizya reference: IHC declares Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender
US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud
COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country
Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal
Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally
PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore
Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount
Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference
Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM
Read more stories
Comments