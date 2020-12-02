Thailand buyer purchases 54,000 tonnes feed wheat

HAMBURG: Thailand-based feed producers' association TFMA purchased about 54,000 tonnes of optional-origin animal feed wheat in a tender for up to 106,300 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, European traders said in initial assessments of the deal.

It was purchased for March 1-31, 2021, shipment at around $274.50 a tonne c&f. Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill, they said.