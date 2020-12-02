PDM adamant to hold public gathering at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan

(Karachi) Despite government's ban on holding large gatherings and rallies in the country, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is adamant to hold public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13. For the purpose, the PDM has sought permission from the Lahore administration, a statement issued by PML-N stated on Wednesday.

The PML-N stated that a huge crowd is expected at the venue of the PDM's rally. It added that senior political leadership of PDM will address the gathering.

The PML-N asked the Lahore administration to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the purpose and ensure requisite security arrangements for the public gathering.

Earlier today, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking ban on Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Lahore on December 13.

The petition was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar in which he stated that a health emergency has been enforced in the country in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the PDM is holding protest rallies and playing with the lives of people despite the government’s ban on rallies and large public meetings, which are causing spike in coronavirus cases.

The petitioner maintained that in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, educational institutions across the country have been closed and other gatherings have been banned.

He requested the court to restrain the PDM from holding a public rally in Lahore and order legal action over violation of the government’s coronavirus SOPs.