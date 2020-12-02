Cement Exports Hampered by Congestion at Karachi Port

The exports of cement are hampered at the Karachi Port as the deep draft berths remain occupied by wheat importing vessels.

According to a letter sent by Kashif Habib, CEO of Power Cements, to the Minister of Maritime Affairs, the slow discharge of wheat vessels has occupied all three deep draft berths at the Karachi Port and the clinker/cement vessels are forced to wait for an extended period of time.

Developing.pk reports that an acute shortage of wheat has led Pakistan to import over 1.5 million tonnes of wheat. Most of this wheat has been discharged and the remaining 2 million tonnes is to be imported in the coming months.

Habib explains that this has delayed the loading of 55,000MT cement/clinker, which only needs 3 to 5 days.

The cement exporter has requested the Ministry to prioritize cement vessels. He suggested that wheat vessels should be given two berths at maximum at any given point, while other berths should be given to export-oriented cargoes like cement.

While the cement industry exported over 5.7 million tonnes of cement/clinker worth around $200 million by sea in the last 10 months, this congestion at the Karachi Port continues to impact Pakistan's prospects for cement exports.