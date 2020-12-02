AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,362 Increased By ▲ 26.51 (0.61%)
BR30 22,064 Increased By ▲ 51.87 (0.24%)
KSE100 41,900 Increased By ▲ 235.12 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,606 Increased By ▲ 72.94 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
BR Research

Cement Exports Hampered by Congestion at Karachi Port

  • The exports of cement are hampered at the Karachi Port as the deep draft berths remain occupied by wheat importing vessels.
BR Web Desk 02 Dec 2020

The exports of cement are hampered at the Karachi Port as the deep draft berths remain occupied by wheat importing vessels.

According to a letter sent by Kashif Habib, CEO of Power Cements, to the Minister of Maritime Affairs, the slow discharge of wheat vessels has occupied all three deep draft berths at the Karachi Port and the clinker/cement vessels are forced to wait for an extended period of time.

Developing.pk reports that an acute shortage of wheat has led Pakistan to import over 1.5 million tonnes of wheat. Most of this wheat has been discharged and the remaining 2 million tonnes is to be imported in the coming months.

Habib explains that this has delayed the loading of 55,000MT cement/clinker, which only needs 3 to 5 days.

The cement exporter has requested the Ministry to prioritize cement vessels. He suggested that wheat vessels should be given two berths at maximum at any given point, while other berths should be given to export-oriented cargoes like cement.

While the cement industry exported over 5.7 million tonnes of cement/clinker worth around $200 million by sea in the last 10 months, this congestion at the Karachi Port continues to impact Pakistan's prospects for cement exports.

Wheat Cement Karachi Port

Cement Exports Hampered by Congestion at Karachi Port

COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country

Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally

PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters