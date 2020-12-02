After Karachi, Islamabad bans indoor dining

In order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Islamabad, the city administration has imposed a ban on indoor dining in restaurants and hotels.

In a tweet, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat announced the ban, adding that only dining outside in an open area is allowed. He also said that restaurants are allowed to offer takeaway.

All assistant commissioners and subdivisional magistrates would remain in the field to ensure the orders issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act in order to prevent further covid infection, he added.

So far, the capital has reported 30,748 coronavirus cases. It has also imposed a smart lockdown in several areas.

Last week, Karachi had imposed a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and cafes amid the second wave of COVID-19.